5 PHOTOS of Alia Bhatt from other weddings that make us eager to see her as a bride

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since the news of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor has come out. The actress is all set to be a bride soon and we bet all the fans are eagerly waiting to see her in her bridal avatar. Well, today we bring to you pictures of the Dear Zindagi actress from the times she attended others wedding.
In this picture we can see Alia Bhatt in a yellow lehenga. The best part about this attire was its top that had a cut from below.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia looks gorgeous in a golden saree that she has paired with a light pink sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a bun.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an orange sharara. She poses with her BFF and is all smiles.
Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she looks stunning in a blue lehenga as she poses with all her friends.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
This was the first time when Alia Bhatt made an appearance with her BF Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's reception. The couple surely made heads turn.