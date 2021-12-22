5 Photos that prove Alia Bhatt is the best dressed wedding guest

Known for her head-turning yet effortless style, Alia Bhatt is the millennial bridesmaid whose outfits are exactly what you need to bookmark for a wedding. Alia has been a style icon since she stepped into the Hindi film industry. The fashionista has been spotted several times in stunning ethnic looks that she has carried off so effortlessly. Her traditional ensembles are usually classy, eye-catching, and fun. She is often seen experimenting with colours while maintaining her record for making fashion statements with her glam looks. Here's a look at some of the traditional looks of Alia Bhatt that are absolutely gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Taras Taraporvala/Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt never misses to surprise us with her style game. The diva donned a pastel shade bralette top and paired it with wide-leg pants and an embellished cape jacket. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and rings and styled her hair in soft waves while her makeup was on fleek.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Soft pastels have always been the favourite of Bollywood diva. Alia Bhatt rocked the ethnic look with this pastel pink and grey lehenga. This ensemble was just the flawless amalgamation of traditional and contemporary and made an effortless impact. The grey lehenga is accentuated with a subtle pink detailing that makes it stand out whereas the pink backless blouse was just awestruck. Accessorised with a maang tikka and green bindi, this ensemble was magical in every sense.
Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The diva looked like a vision in this bold and beautiful blue sharara saree. She kept her look simple and yet managed to make heads turn with the glamourous ensemble. The maang tikka and gold choker along with a gorgeous ring bracelet added a glamorous aura to this look.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a bright pink embroidered strappy bralette and flared pants paired with a gorgeous semi-sheer cape. She accessorised her look with dangling earrings, gold bracelets and rings and left her tresses open.
Picking a perfect bridesmaid outfit is never easy; however, Alia Bhatt seems to have done mastery in it. The actress made several hearts flutter with her glamourous ethnic look in yellow. In the click, Alia can be seen wearing a lemon yellow heavily embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra.