5 PICS that prove Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor might be one of the coolest Bahu-Saas duos ever

It is time to welcome the festive season! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot next week and fans can’t wait to see this sweet pair get their happy ending. Alia Bhatt is already a Kapoor at heart and now, she’ll be one officially. Their locations for wedding festivities have started getting all decked up and we are sure it is going to be one of the most beautiful weddings we have ever seen. The wedding is a celebration of love. What started as a college crush for Alia is now the most precious decision of her life. The duo must be over the moon as their special day is so near. However, do you know another person who might be as happy as them, in fact might be even happier? Well, it is none other than he gorgeous Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mommy. If there has to be one cute duo that we adore more than Ranbir and Alia, it would be Alia and Neetu. The would-be bahu and says are quite close and Neetu often posts pictures with her. Here are some of them.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
It seems that both Alia and Neetu are already a part of girl gang together. Oh, and can we just say - Neetu and Alia together is just too much beauty for us to handle!
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Rishi Kapoor left the world in 2020, leaving a huge impact on all of us. However, there is some peace in the fact that he knew his future daughter-in-law quite well before his heavenly departure. In fact, Rishi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Neetu, Alia and Ranbir were super tight.
Alia started attending Kapoors' family functions a long time back. So it is only fair to assume that Alia and Neetu are party besties, going as one team to all their venues.
Alia has been a part of all the intimate family selfies that Neetu uploads on her Instagram. Well, it is quite evident that Neetu already feels Alia is a part of her own tribe and it is the most adorable thing ever.
Neetu uploaded this picture on her Instagram when both the talented actors won awards at Filmfare 2019 and had a moment on the stage. We got to say it, Neetu ships #Ralia as much as anyone of us. Along with this post, she had written, "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations so proud n happy."
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app