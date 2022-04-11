5 PICS that prove Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor might be one of the coolest Bahu-Saas duos ever

1 / 6

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

It is time to welcome the festive season! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot next week and fans can’t wait to see this sweet pair get their happy ending. Alia Bhatt is already a Kapoor at heart and now, she’ll be one officially. Their locations for wedding festivities have started getting all decked up and we are sure it is going to be one of the most beautiful weddings we have ever seen. The wedding is a celebration of love. What started as a college crush for Alia is now the most precious decision of her life. The duo must be over the moon as their special day is so near. However, do you know another person who might be as happy as them, in fact might be even happier? Well, it is none other than he gorgeous Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mommy. If there has to be one cute duo that we adore more than Ranbir and Alia, it would be Alia and Neetu. The would-be bahu and says are quite close and Neetu often posts pictures with her. Here are some of them.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani