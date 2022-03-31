5 Pictures of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is yet again making the headlines. This time for the BTS pictures from the wrap of the shoot. Director Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt have been sharing some incredible throwback photos from the sets of the much-awaited Sci-Fi fantasy film. The director and the entire star cast are completely in the zone of Brahmastra and now we cannot wait to witness the magic of the movie in theatres. Meanwhile, have a look at some of the mesmerising moments and behind-the-scenes pictures here.
Photo Credit : Ayan Mukerji/Brahmāstra's Instagram
In this click, Alia and Ranbir are all smiles as they pose on a boat after the wrap of the Brahmastra shooting.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Actress Alia Bhatt shared this picture of her with director Ayan Mukerji and long-term beau Ranbir Kapoor. From the picture, it can be said that the trio visited a temple in Kashi during the shoot.
This picture depicts Ayan with Ranbir and Alia. The three of them can be seen sitting on artificial grass and having a discussion.
This throwback picture of Alia and Ranbir from the sets of Brahmastra went viral on social media in no time. Bollywood's most loved couple who will be sharing the screen for the first time look completely engrossed in a conversation on the sets of the movie.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk