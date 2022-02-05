5 Things about Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Published on Feb 05, 2022 04:58 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Interesting facts about Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Interesting facts about Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his opulent movies is all set to release his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi on February 25, 2022. The movie features actress Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The trailer of the movie was released on February 4, 2022. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about the Gangubai Kathiawadi film.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Based on a real story

    Based on a real story

    The story depicted in the thriller movie is based on the novel Mafia Queen of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The story revolves around an Indian woman Gangubai Kothewali who is popularly known as Madam of Kamathipura. Gangubai was a sex worker and also the owner of a brothel.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Star cast

    Star cast

    The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while the rest of the cast includes Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Shantanu Maheswari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. The big-budget film will also feature television personality Maheshwari, who will be seen playing the role of Ramnik Lal.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Social worker

    Social worker

    Gangubai was popular for uplifting sex workers and fighting for their rights for which she even met the former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. She was the first brothel owner to own a Bentley in the 1960s, which can be seen at the start of the trailer as well.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Obstacles in the release

    Obstacles in the release

    While several biopics have been released before, Gangubai Kathiawadi saw a lawsuit filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Hussain Zaidi for defaming Gangubai. The plea was filed by Gangubai's adopted son who claimed that the story goes against her real character. However, the plea was later dismissed by the Civil Court in the favour of the film.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    More than just an author

    More than just an author

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not only the director of the movie but also the producer, writer and composer. This is his first-ever project with Alia Bhatt.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram