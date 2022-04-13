5 times Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were perfect cheerleaders for each other

Updated on Apr 13, 2022 03:28 AM IST   |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share strong bond

    Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor’s strong bond

    Bollywood fans want to know everything update about the soon-to-be-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ahead of their big day. The couple is set to get married within a few days and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will start on April 13. For those unaware, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for several years and now have decided to take their relationship to the next step. While the couple shares an inseparable bond, over the years, they have also formed strong relationships with each other’s family members. Alia and Ranbir are often seen joining each other’s families over dinner outings and big events. We are well versed that Alia Bhatt shares a great relationship with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor. Pictures of Neetu and Alia together leave fans in complete awe. Often the future mother-in-law is seen praising Alia and similarly, the ‘Highway’ actress keeps showering love on Ranbir’s mother. In fact, in an old interview, Neetu Kapoor once said she would love to have a warm and loving relationship with Alia just like she had with her mother-in-law Krishna Kapoor. Ahead of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, here are five instances when Neetu and Alia displayed love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Alia Bhatt calls Neetu Kapoor a 'star’

    Alia Bhatt called Neetu Kapoor a 'star’

    Neetu Singh had shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors along with the caption "Having fun with my favourites". Alia Bhatt rushed to the post and left a beautiful comment, “Such a starrrrr”.

    Photo Credit : Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Neetu Kapoor’s sweet birthday wish for Alia

    Neetu Kapoor’s birthday wish for Alia was full of love

    Neetu’s birthday wish for Alia was all things love. Sharing a picture with Alia, Neetu had written, "Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength. Love you loads."

    Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Neetu Kapoor heaped praise on Alia

    Veteran actor heaped praise on Alia

    Neetu Kapoor had once shared an unseen image on her Instagram story of Alia and called the actress the "most beautiful person inside out".

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Neetu Kapoor appreciates Alia’s work in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Neetu Kapoor appreciated Alia’s work

    When Alia Bhatt announced her song, Dholida, from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni both appreciated the actress for her performance.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Alia Bhatt showers love on Neetu Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt couldn't stop gushing over Neetu’s photos

    The veteran actress had shared stunning photos of her look from a reality show on social media handle. Alia Bhatt showered love on the pictures and commented, “So prettyyyyyyy.”

    Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram