5 times Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were perfect cheerleaders for each other

Bollywood fans want to know everything update about the soon-to-be-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ahead of their big day. The couple is set to get married within a few days and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will start on April 13. For those unaware, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for several years and now have decided to take their relationship to the next step. While the couple shares an inseparable bond, over the years, they have also formed strong relationships with each other’s family members. Alia and Ranbir are often seen joining each other’s families over dinner outings and big events. We are well versed that Alia Bhatt shares a great relationship with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor. Pictures of Neetu and Alia together leave fans in complete awe. Often the future mother-in-law is seen praising Alia and similarly, the ‘Highway’ actress keeps showering love on Ranbir’s mother. In fact, in an old interview, Neetu Kapoor once said she would love to have a warm and loving relationship with Alia just like she had with her mother-in-law Krishna Kapoor. Ahead of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, here are five instances when Neetu and Alia displayed love for each other.
Neetu Singh had shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors along with the caption "Having fun with my favourites". Alia Bhatt rushed to the post and left a beautiful comment, “Such a starrrrr”.
Neetu’s birthday wish for Alia was all things love. Sharing a picture with Alia, Neetu had written, "Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength. Love you loads."
Neetu Kapoor had once shared an unseen image on her Instagram story of Alia and called the actress the "most beautiful person inside out".
When Alia Bhatt announced her song, Dholida, from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni both appreciated the actress for her performance.
The veteran actress had shared stunning photos of her look from a reality show on social media handle. Alia Bhatt showered love on the pictures and commented, “So prettyyyyyyy.”
