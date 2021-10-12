5 Times Alia Bhatt flaunted her immense love for different shades of sky & proved that sky is not just pink

Who doesn't like travelling? Well, talking about Bollywood actresses, Alia Bhatt is one such diva who loves travelling too. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her travelling around the globe. One thing that is quite common in all her pictures is her love for the sky and its beauty. In this picture, Alia looks radiant in this multi-coloured dress as she looks up at the sky and is all smiles.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt proved her love for the wonderful sky yet again in this picture. Alia stood in front of her window and the picture saw he looking out towards the sky. Going by the caption this picture was clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The sky looked stunning as the sun was about to set.
This picture is unique in every way and gorgeous too. In this picture, even though Alia Bhatt's face cannot be seen but it still steals all the heart. The silhouette of Alia under the blue sky yet again proves her love for the sky.
Looking at this picture, one would definitely fall in love with the nature and the sky. The sky indeed looked breathtaking. Sharing this picture Alia wrote, "All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures." This makes it clear once again that Ranbir Kapoor has clicked her picture.
A loving partner, a perfect sunset and quality time with you partner, what else does one need? Well, Alia Bhatt is indeed one lucky girl as she has her loved one Ranbir by her side under such a gorgeous sky.