5 Times Alia Bhatt painted the town red with her outfits

If there's any Bollywood diva whom we trust blindfolded to serve us with the best fashion inspiration, it is irrefutably Alia Bhatt. Known to don every ensemble with pitch-perfection, queen Alia is the style icon every fashion lover needs to follow. The talented actress often sweeps us off our feet with her exceptionally jaw-dropping looks. Be it a celebrity party, a festive occasion, or a promotional event, the actress never shies away from showcasing her glam looks. On that note, here's a round-up of all the times Alia Bhatt awed us in red.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
On the poster launch of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt dolled up in gorgeous red attire. The actress painted the town red as she walked in to attend the launch event in a strapless top paired with a mini skirt featuring a long-netted wrap.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Sudhanshu's Instagram
In the picture, Alia can be seen sinking a sparkly sequined blouse embroidered all over to enhance the glam factor. The diva teamed it up with a scarlet red saree that ended in a lehenga style and completed her look with earrings.
Alia refuses to stick to one style bracket as her recent fashionable looks have been refreshing and versatile. She looked stunning in a red silk saree featuring black botanical prints. Alia paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse and teamed it up with statement jhumkas that enhanced her overall look.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Ami Patel's Instagram
For a promotional event, the actress turned up wearing a gorgeous red outfit by Sabyasachi. She paired a red bandhani skirt with a glamorous off-shoulder blouse. She completed her look with a waist belt featuring Sabyasachi's signature Bengal tiger to ace the ethnic look.
Alia's gorgeous red ethnic set featuring red kurta-palazzo and Banarasi dupatta broke the internet. The actress looked royal in Ekaya Banaras’ creation and finished off her look with heavy-gold earrings and a black bindi.
Photo Credit : Grish/Ami Patel's Instagram