5 Times Alia Bhatt proved her versatility as an actor

Undoubtedly one of the best Indian actresses, Alia Bhatt set off her foot in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, the actress has been delivering some of the strongest performances. During all these years in the film industry, the diva has proved herself to be the most versatile actress of the generation. Here's a look at all the times Alia Bhatt won hearts with her incredible roles.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt gained huge success after doing Udta Punjab where she was seen playing the role of a migrant worker named Bauria who dreamt of becoming a national-level hockey player. Her role in the film was intense as she was captured by a group of drug peddlers and was later pushed into prostitution.
Another mainstream romantic film where Alia starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Her acting in the movie was highly appreciated as she portrayed herself as a modern-day Cinderella who was the leader of her own life. Her crackling chemistry with Varun won many hearts and made the film a big hit at the box office.
In Raazi, Alia was carrying an entire movie on her shoulder for the first time. The diva certainly did not fail to impress everyone with her powerful role as an Indian spy. The actress depicted the story of Sehmat, who served as an undercover agent of RAW and sets off to Pakistan to serve the country.
Again, playing a fierce modern woman, Alia rocked in Gully Boy which went on to become one of the biggest cultural moments in the Bollywood film industry. Her role as a tough and supportive girlfriend and romance with Ranveer Singh was well received by the audience.
The diva will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film as a legendary brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress looked intimidating and fierce in the first look of the film.