5 Times Alia Bhatt proved she knows how to pull off desi looks

Alia Bhatt is often seen wearing gorgeous ethnic wear and her love for sarees and lehengas is known to everyone. Effortless with her approach, Alia certainly knows how to win the undecided attention with her looks. Be it a festive occasion, a celebrity party, or a movie promotion, the RRR actress has never shied away from showcasing her ethnic side in glamorous sarees and classic shararas. To no one's surprise, when it comes to desi ethnic ensembles in the industry, she tops the list. Here's a look at all the times Alia Bhatt floored us with her traditional attires.
Photo Credit : Sagar Ahuja/Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The picture features gorgeous Alia donning a sparkly sequined blouse embellished all over to enhance the classy look. Alia paired it with a scarlet red saree that ended in a lehenga style and accessorised her look with statement earrings to ace the ethnic vibes.
Photo Credit : Sudhanshu/Sabyasachi's Instagram
Alia looked resplendent in a blue lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her ensemble spoke volumes and continued making statements with her classy tie-around blouse.
Photo Credit : Sudhanshu/Alia Bhatt's Instagram
She looked stunning in an acid yellow ball gown skirt and a V-neckline blouse which featured intricate embroidery in floral and motifs. The diva topped her look with an organza dupatta.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt certainly knows how to rock an ethnic outfit in style. The actress donned a Banarasi sari in tones of sage green and pink that was teamed up with a traditional blouse. Equal parts feminine and elegant, Alia accessorised her look with a statement maang-tika.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia looked like a vision in white. In the click, the actress can be seen donning a short white kurta with tiered sharara. Her kurta came with intricate embroidery, sequined straps, and a scalloped pastel hemline and she completed her look with a pink potli bag.