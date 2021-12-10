5 Times Alia Bhatt proved she knows how to pull off desi looks

1 / 6

All the times Alia Bhatt awed us with her glamourous desi looks

Alia Bhatt is often seen wearing gorgeous ethnic wear and her love for sarees and lehengas is known to everyone. Effortless with her approach, Alia certainly knows how to win the undecided attention with her looks. Be it a festive occasion, a celebrity party, or a movie promotion, the RRR actress has never shied away from showcasing her ethnic side in glamorous sarees and classic shararas. To no one's surprise, when it comes to desi ethnic ensembles in the industry, she tops the list. Here's a look at all the times Alia Bhatt floored us with her traditional attires.

Photo Credit : Sagar Ahuja/Alia Bhatt's Instagram