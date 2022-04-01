5 times Alia Bhatt rocked saree and stole hearts; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She entered the industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year and since then there is no looking back for her. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, and others. She is currently basking in the success of two of her super hit movies - Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Apart from being a talented actor, she is quite a fashionista. She always offers fashion goals to her fans. And, her wardrobe is full of stylish clothes. Be it western wear or Indian wear, Alia rocks every style like a diva. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her Instagram handle is a treat for all the fashionistas out there who are looking for inspiration. The actress often shares pictures in sarees and definitely hearts of her fans, skip a beat after looking at them. So, today, let us talk about those five special times when the Raazi actress rocked a saree and stole the hearts with her 'adaayein'.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is the epitome of grace in this green saree. She completed her look with a cute bun and subtle makeup. Also, her big jhumkas are the highlight of this look.
Alia Bhatt brought the power of flowers with this look and rocked this floral saree. She left her tresses loose and also wore a small bindi.
Alia Bhatt is a true fashionista and this bridesmaid look screams INSPIRATION. She looked every inch beautiful in it.
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous and regal in this saree. She kept her hair back in a ponytail and the highlight was her 'maang teeka'.
Alia Bhatt is a synonym for beauty and charm in this white saree with a black border. She accessorized her look like a true fashionista here.