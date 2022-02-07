5 Times Bollywood actresses looked as pretty as roses

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses' rosy looks

The week of love and romance is upon us and we can feel the buzz around us. The most-awaited Valentines week has started today with lovers going out of their ways to confess their feelings in different ways. And that is probably why each day of this special week is dedicated to elements that signifies love. We begin Valentine's week with rose day and what is a better way to ring it in than looking back at all the tines our favourite actresses looked prettier than roses. Take a look!

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram