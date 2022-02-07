5 Times Bollywood actresses looked as pretty as roses

Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:41 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood actresses' rosy looks

    Bollywood actresses' rosy looks

    The week of love and romance is upon us and we can feel the buzz around us. The most-awaited Valentines week has started today with lovers going out of their ways to confess their feelings in different ways. And that is probably why each day of this special week is dedicated to elements that signifies love. We begin Valentine's week with rose day and what is a better way to ring it in than looking back at all the tines our favourite actresses looked prettier than roses. Take a look!

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    The actress looked glamorous in a bright pink strapless gown featuring a ruffle neckline with a plunging deep back. The actress looked right out of a fairytale in her body-hugging outfit that came with tiers down the waist and dramatic sleeves. Her gown came with opulent layers which gave Deepika a rose style look.

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    The diva chose rosy yellow sharara set for one of her promotional outings. Designed out of a chanderi fabric, her outfit comprised an Anarkali kurta paired with flared palazzos. What made her stand out was her minimal make-up and statement jhumkas.

    Photo Credit : Sagar Ahuja/Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi looked absolutely radiant in a sequined saree and the red colour certainly works wonders against her tone. The actress let her saree speak for her as she avoided any blingy piece of jewellery and completed her look with subtle make-up.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara managed to make heads turn for this gorgeous Chakra number. The diva looked like a rose in a baby pink flared gown featuring a thigh-high slit. To complete her look, she sported silver heels and tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya added glam to the red carpet in a yellow and black outfit which was lit enough to dazzle up everyone's mood. The diva looked like a yellow rose in a flowing yellow tulle skirt. The black off-shoulder crop top came with a sweetheart neckline and embellished detailing and the silver borders added a chic touch to the look.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram