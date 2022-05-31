5 Times Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's candid clicks proved they are a match made in heaven

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's candid clicks

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two recently got hitched and fans have been eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on the silver screen in Brahmastra. Ever since this film was announced, everyone just had one question about its release date. Well, now that the film’s release date, as well as the release date of the trailer, is out, fans cannot keep calm. Today at an event in Visakhapatnam this was announced. But before you get to watch the trailer of Brahmastra, enjoy these 5 candid clicks of the couple.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram