5 Times Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's candid clicks proved they are a match made in heaven

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two recently got hitched and fans have been eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on the silver screen in Brahmastra. Ever since this film was announced, everyone just had one question about its release date. Well, now that the film’s release date, as well as the release date of the trailer, is out, fans cannot keep calm. Today at an event in Visakhapatnam this was announced. But before you get to watch the trailer of Brahmastra, enjoy these 5 candid clicks of the couple.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look adorable as the actress rests her head on Ranbir's shoulder while they watch the logo of their upcoming film Brahmastra launch in the sky.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Just look at the way Alia Bhatt is looking at Ranbir Kapoor and smiling. Her smile is proof that she is happy and content with her relationship and that she really loves her Brahmastra co-star.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were often spotted at the airport. At this particular moment we can see Ranbir and Alia laughing over a joke. While the Wake Up Sid actor is hiding his face and Alia cannot stop laughing looking at him.
Alia and Ranbir are both looking down while they walk out of the airport. We wonder what they looking at?
Actually at the time this picture was clicked, Ranbir and Alia were only dating each other. But look at how cutely the actor holds Alia's hands and escorts him out of an award function.
