6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out

Alia Bhatt's photos clicked by RK

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since confirming the relationship, Alia and Ranbir have been giving us major relationship goals. Right from going on secret vacations to attending red carpet events together, Raalia, as their fans call them are winning hearts with their PDA and more. Fans of the duo are super excited as Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Several photos of the duo have already created a buzz on social media. RK and Alia have shared screen space in an advertisement and well, their chemistry is insane. On the personal side, several marriage rumours of the duo have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Going by the couple's photos, one thing is sure that they are deeply and madly in love with each other. As they continue to make us fall in love with them, here are six stunning photos captured by the actress' one and only Ranbir Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Instagram