/
/
/
6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out
6 mesmerising photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check out
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. As they continue to make us fall in love with them, here are six stunning photos captured by Alia's one and only beau Ranbir Kapoor.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
290 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 21, 2020 01:19 pm
1 / 6
Alia Bhatt's photos clicked by RK
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since confirming the relationship, Alia and Ranbir have been giving us major relationship goals. Right from going on secret vacations to attending red carpet events together, Raalia, as their fans call them are winning hearts with their PDA and more. Fans of the duo are super excited as Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Several photos of the duo have already created a buzz on social media. RK and Alia have shared screen space in an advertisement and well, their chemistry is insane. On the personal side, several marriage rumours of the duo have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Going by the couple's photos, one thing is sure that they are deeply and madly in love with each other. As they continue to make us fall in love with them, here are six stunning photos captured by the actress' one and only Ranbir Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Beautiful as always
Alia recently shared this snap and called RK her all time favourite photographer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Poser
Alia captioned this beautiful snap as, "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do."
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Can't take our eyes off
'Keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun & you'll see the best light in everyone," captioned Alia.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Her smile!
Here's another beautiful snap of the actress captured by her beau!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
One with her BFF
RK shares an amazing bond with Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Here's a pic of the BFFs captured by RK! Alia captioned it as, "The view and her too."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment