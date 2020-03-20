/
6 Photos of Varun Dhawan lifting Alia Bhatt will remind you of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1376 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 20, 2020 12:05 pm
1 / 6
Times Varun Dhaan lifted Alia Bhatt
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry in films is well-known. The duo made their debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. They later went on to work together in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. No doubt, Varun and Alia share a great camaraderie. In an interview with PTI, Bhatt revealed that she has separation anxiety when she wraps up any film with Varun. Varun, on the other hand, said that he just connects with her and it is something that translates on-screen. Time and again, Varun and Alia have proved to us all that they are fun co-stars. During movie promotions or events, we have seen them pulling each other's legs. We have also seen Varun lifting Alia in his arms during many movie promotional events. Today, we have compiled a list of the same. The pictures will certainly make you wish they come together again on-screen. And also, it will remind you of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. During Love Aaj Kal promotional events, we saw Kartik Aaryan lifting Sara Ali Khan in his arms and posing for the shutterbugs. Though Love Aaj Kal didn't live up to our expectations, Sara and Kartik's chemistry won hearts. Without further ado, check out Alia and Varun's unmissable photos from their promotional days together.
Photo Credit : APH Images
2 / 6
Best jodi
Varun and Alia are hands down one of the best on-screen couples of Bollywood.
Photo Credit : APH Images
3 / 6
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
This pic of Varun Dhawan lifting Bhatt in his arms is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : APH Images
4 / 6
Kalank promotions
The smile on Alia Bhatt's face says it all!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Again he lifted her!
Varun once again lifted Alia in his arms during Kalank's promotions.
Photo Credit : APH Images
6 / 6
Twinning and winning
This pic of the duo from Kalank's promotions is adorable.
Photo Credit : APH Images
