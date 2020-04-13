/
/
/
7 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock a polka dot outfit; See PHOTOS
7 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock a polka dot outfit; See PHOTOS
The Brahmastra star is one celebrity who is known to follow fashion trends. Be it rocking a pantsuit, denim-on-denim, off-shoulder dress or a skirt suit in style and more, Alia knows how to slay! Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress stepped out wearing a polka dot outfit.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5792 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 13, 2020 11:13 am
1 / 8
Alia Bhatt in polka dot outfits
Alia Bhatt is one of the popular and bankable actresses of Bollywood. Despite being a star kid, Alia has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. She was seen opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the same. Though her debut film didn't create magic at the box office, Alia was loved for her performance as Shanaya Singhania in the same. Since her debut, Alia has been a part of several films including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Raazi and more. Up next, she is creating a lot of buzz due to upcoming films. For the uninitiated, Alia has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She will be sharing screen space with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in the same. She will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak's sequel as well. Other than that, she will be seen in a movie titled 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Other than that, she has Karan Johar's Takht. Plus, she will be making her South debut in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. She will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in the same. On the professional side, Alia is doing exceptionally well. Apart from her acting, Alia has always managed to create buzz due to her stunning appearances. The Raazi actress' style is always on point. Be it gracing a red carpet event or acing a casual look at the airport and more, Alia always impresses with her fashionable choices. The Brahmastra star is one celebrity who is known to follow fashion trends. Be it rocking a pantsuit, denim-on-denim, off-shoulder dress or a skirt suit in style and more, Alia knows how to slay! Time and again, Alia has proved that she is fond of polka dots. She has been papped wearing a polka dot outfit several times. From a polka dot dress to a traditional suit, Alia's love for polka dot knows no bounds. Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress stepped out wearing a polka dot outfit and nailed it with ease and perfection. Check out and let us know which look is your favourite in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Keeping it casual and cool
For a lunch date at a popular eatery in the city, Alia Bhatt opted for a green and white polka dot dress. The Brahmastra star completed her casual look with sunglasses and transparent heels. On the other hand, her mom and actress, Soni Razdan was at her casual best in a top and denim.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Slaying it
For Gully Boy promotional event, Alia donned a beautiful black polka dot off-shoulder jumpsuit and looked stunning. She completed her stylish look with transparent heels. We absolutely love this look of the diva! What about you?
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Ravishing and how!
When it comes to Indian ensembles, Alia Bhatt knows how to slay! She donned a Sabyasachi green polka dot salwar suit and looked ethereal. She completed her entire look with Sabyasachi earrings and added a bindi. The actress' hair and makeup were on point. We absolutely love this look of the diva.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Stunning as always
During Raazi's promotional event, Alia Bhatt donned a white and black polka dot dress. The actress completed her promotional look with nude ankle straps and tied her hair in a ponytail.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Keeping it casual
The Brahmastra star knows how to rock a casual look with ease. She donned a beautiful sleeveless black and white polka dot dress and paired it with white sneakers. She left her hair down and looked gorgeous as ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Style on point
Alia's promotional looks for Kalank were impressive. The Raazi absolutely proved why she's an ultimate fashion queen. During one promotional event, Alia donned a polka-dotted off-shoulder dress by Sabyasachi and completed her look with chandbalis. The actress is one celebrity who always chooses the right earrings for her outfits.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Casual look on point
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was once papped wearing a blue polka dot crepe dress which she teamed with denims and a pair of flip flops. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair into a bun. What do you think about her casual look?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment