7 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock a polka dot outfit; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt in polka dot outfits

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular and bankable actresses of Bollywood. Despite being a star kid, Alia has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. She was seen opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the same. Though her debut film didn't create magic at the box office, Alia was loved for her performance as Shanaya Singhania in the same. Since her debut, Alia has been a part of several films including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Raazi and more. Up next, she is creating a lot of buzz due to upcoming films. For the uninitiated, Alia has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She will be sharing screen space with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in the same. She will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak's sequel as well. Other than that, she will be seen in a movie titled 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Other than that, she has Karan Johar's Takht. Plus, she will be making her South debut in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. She will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in the same. On the professional side, Alia is doing exceptionally well. Apart from her acting, Alia has always managed to create buzz due to her stunning appearances. The Raazi actress' style is always on point. Be it gracing a red carpet event or acing a casual look at the airport and more, Alia always impresses with her fashionable choices. The Brahmastra star is one celebrity who is known to follow fashion trends. Be it rocking a pantsuit, denim-on-denim, off-shoulder dress or a skirt suit in style and more, Alia knows how to slay! Time and again, Alia has proved that she is fond of polka dots. She has been papped wearing a polka dot outfit several times. From a polka dot dress to a traditional suit, Alia's love for polka dot knows no bounds. Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress stepped out wearing a polka dot outfit and nailed it with ease and perfection. Check out and let us know which look is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani