8 Times Alia Bhatt proved she is a pro at choosing the right earrings for her ethnic outfits; Check it out

1 / 9

Alia Bhatt's stunning collection of earrings

Alia Bhatt is amongst the finest and most talented actresses in the industry. With fantastic performances in films such as Dear Zindagi, Highway, Udta Punjab amongst several others, she has truly made a mark and created a niche for herself. The actress is also known for her amazing choices of scripts that make her one of the most successful and well known actresses. She also has a spectacular sense of style and her wardrobe is the epitome of fashion goals. While we love her sartorial choices, we cannot get over her gorgeous earrings. From colourful jhumkas to tassel earrings, Alia's accessory game is just on point. Here is a glimpse into the diva's collection of earrings.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani