Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
8 Times Alia Bhatt proved she is a pro at choosing the right earrings for her ethnic outfits; Check it out

8 Times Alia Bhatt proved she is a pro at choosing the right earrings for her ethnic outfits; Check it out

Alia Bhatt is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She has a fabulous sense of style and sets major fashion goals. Check out her epic collection of jhumkas that you would like to steal.
1014 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Alia Bhatt's stunning collection of earrings

    Alia Bhatt's stunning collection of earrings

    Alia Bhatt is amongst the finest and most talented actresses in the industry. With fantastic performances in films such as Dear Zindagi, Highway, Udta Punjab amongst several others, she has truly made a mark and created a niche for herself. The actress is also known for her amazing choices of scripts that make her one of the most successful and well known actresses. She also has a spectacular sense of style and her wardrobe is the epitome of fashion goals. While we love her sartorial choices, we cannot get over her gorgeous earrings. From colourful jhumkas to tassel earrings, Alia's accessory game is just on point. Here is a glimpse into the diva's collection of earrings.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    The perfect look

    The perfect look

    For accessories, she picked out beaded dangling earrings on a multi-color saree at an awards function.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Goals and how!

    Goals and how!

    We would definitely like to own this pair of earrings for our next ethnic ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This would definitely be the apt pair of earrings for the sangeet season!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Desi girl

    Desi girl

    Alia switched it up with a polka dotted off-shoulder dress by Sabyasachi to channel her inner retro queen. Her current favourite chaandbaalis, added edginess to this look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Stunning as ever

    Stunning as ever

    These stunning pair of earrings from Raniwala suits her too well and we love this ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    The apt outfit for the wedding season

    The apt outfit for the wedding season

    Her gorgeous earrings definitely steal the show in this picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Pretty in pink

    Pretty in pink

    Alia opted for a pair of earrings from Silver Line Jewellery for Kalank promotions in Jaipur.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Simple yet elegant

    Simple yet elegant

    Ms. Bhatt opted for a pair of traditional gold jhumkas for Durga Puja festivities last year.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Coronavirus: Ranveer Singh\'s 83 to Akshay Kumar\'s Sooryavanshi, films that pushed their release dates
Coronavirus: Ranveer Singh's 83 to Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, films that pushed their release dates
6 Photos of Varun Dhawan lifting Alia Bhatt will remind you of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
6 Photos of Varun Dhawan lifting Alia Bhatt will remind you of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s THESE photos created headlines and are worth your attention; Check them out
Kareena Kapoor Khan's THESE photos created headlines and are worth your attention; Check them out
Nayanthara\'s sunkissed photos clicked by her beau Vignesh Shivan are a delight to the eyes; Check it out
Nayanthara's sunkissed photos clicked by her beau Vignesh Shivan are a delight to the eyes; Check it out
Kartik Aaryan\'s video about Coronavirus to his photo with Sara Ali Khan, 5 times the actor broke the internet
Kartik Aaryan's video about Coronavirus to his photo with Sara Ali Khan, 5 times the actor broke the internet
Tiger Shroff\'s sister Krishna is a tattoo maniac and here\'s all you need to know about her ink; See PICS
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is a tattoo maniac and here's all you need to know about her ink; See PICS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement