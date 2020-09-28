Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
8 Times Alia Bhatt was spotted carrying EXPENSIVE arm candies at the airport; The prices will make jaws drop

8 Times Alia Bhatt was spotted carrying EXPENSIVE arm candies at the airport; The prices will make jaws drop

Alia Bhatt made our jaws reach the floor with these expensive choices for her airport style. From Gucci to Chanel, check out these bags the actress loved to sport for her travel look.
23635 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    The prices of Alia Bhatt's extravagant arm candies will make your jaws drop; Take a look

    The prices of Alia Bhatt's extravagant arm candies will make your jaws drop; Take a look

    Alia Bhatt's birthday wish to her beau Ranbir Kapoor who turns 38 today is still pending and fans seem quite impatient to know how the actress wishes the star. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance caught everyone's attention at several award shows and social media posts. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pics of their family reunion during Raksha Bandhan this year. Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria joined in the celebration with the Kapoors which immediately led to a storm all over the internet. Alia has been a constant support to Ranbir Kapoor and his family recently. Throughout the lockdown, the actress gave virtual treats to her fans with her posts and proved to be a true entertainer. Alia made her debut with Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has delivered incredible performances in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, Highway, and many more. Currently, she is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also gives fans of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor glimpses of the actor despite his absence on social media. As we keep missing our favorite stars every now and then due to the lockdown. One of the things we miss the most is the stunning attires they donned during their promotions, in terms of trends we surely look up to our favorite stars and the way they carry their certain looks when they step out of their homes. Another thing fans miss a lot about celebrities is their airport style and today we bring to you these stylish high-end luxury arm candies sported by Alia Bhatt in these throwback photos. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Louis Vuitton tote bag

    Louis Vuitton tote bag

    A classic black tote bag worth almost 1.9 lakh

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Yellow Anya Hindmarch handbag

    Yellow Anya Hindmarch handbag

    This casual Yellow Anya Hindmarch handbag is worth more than a lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    When Saint Laurent is love

    When Saint Laurent is love

    Rive Gauche Saint Laurent bag is celebrities favourite from Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone seems to be a fan. The price of the same being 1.3 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Louis Vuitton round sling bag

    Louis Vuitton round sling bag

    Alia's red sling bag which she paired with a simple beige dress comes with a price of Rs.2.6 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    B Town's favourite off white bags

    B Town's favourite off white bags

    The actress donnes an offbeat black and white bag from the bag which is worth Rs.1.7 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Some crossbody love

    Some crossbody love

    This stylish Chanel crossbody bag called dual Chanel crossbody bag costs approximately INR 6 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Favourite white tote bag

    Favourite white tote bag

    Rs 1.7 lakh worth this Gucci bag is Alia's go to choice for casual evenings or airport looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement