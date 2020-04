1 / 7

Bollywood celebrity couples who twinned in Airport style

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor created headlines first with their rumours of dating each other and then with their vacation photos confirming their relationship. The two have been giving us major relationship goals ever since they confirmed their relationship. When photos of Alia and Ranbir made rounds on social media straight from the sets of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The couple attends all the major Bollywood events together and recently Alia attended Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception with Ranbir and actress Neetu Kapoor. Fans really love the pictures where Alia Bhatt is seen spending some quality time with the Kapoor family. What made major headlines were pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning their airport looks, well these two werent the first celebs to twin with their love. Today have a look at these celebs who twinned their airport looks with their partners.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani