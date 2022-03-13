Alia and Ranbir's date night to Varun and Samantha prepping for Citadel, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

A burger and a fry for Alia

It was a big week for Bollywood as Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office. The actress celebrated the momentous occasion with a burger and some fries as she dropped adorable photos. In the pictures, Alia can be seen stuffing her face with a burger and captioned the happy photo by writing, "Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love." The Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not only done well in India but even overseas. Gangubai Kathiawadi remained the first choice for moviegoers for its second consecutive week, The Batman had to settle as the second choice and Jhund as the third choice.

Photo Credit : Instagram