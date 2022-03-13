Alia and Ranbir's date night to Varun and Samantha prepping for Citadel, see viral photos of the week

It was a big week for Bollywood as Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office. The actress celebrated the momentous occasion with a burger and some fries as she dropped adorable photos. In the pictures, Alia can be seen stuffing her face with a burger and captioned the happy photo by writing, "Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love." The Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not only done well in India but even overseas. Gangubai Kathiawadi remained the first choice for moviegoers for its second consecutive week, The Batman had to settle as the second choice and Jhund as the third choice.
Photo Credit : Instagram
While Alia was riding high on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor made sure to celebrate the big day with his girlfriend as they stepped out for dinner and the actor became a protective boyfriend.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
This week also saw the celebration of Women's Day and one of the most adorable wishes came through via Vicky Kaushal. The actor shared a photo of his mum sweetly hugging his wifey Katrina Kaif. Sharing the photo, he aptly captioned it, "My strength. My world."
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are doting parents to two children - Misha and Zain. A family photo from a recent wedding they attended started doing the rounds on social media and it was all things heartwarming.
Photo Credit : Instagram/SpiritSoar Events
Akshay Kumar has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey and is doing it in style. The actor has been going out and about with co-stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha were seen in the city this week along with filmmakers Raj & DK. There's loads of chatter that the duo have started prep on India's Citadel version which Raj & DK are creating with Amazon Prime.