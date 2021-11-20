Alia Bhatt: 5 breathtaking PHOTOS of Raazi star from weddings that are pure style goals

Sartorially, Alia Bhatt's affection for stunning wedding outfits surpasses any other occasions. The Raazi actress always maintains a classy wardrobe when it comes to lehengas. Her every apparel at weddings is different from the other lending us tons of inspiration to lift our moods. Style icon Alia Bhatt has always been dropping some major cues on how one can look glamorous donning ethnic ensembles at weddings. From Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra to Sabyasachi, she donned every famous designer's outfit with utmost panache and looked stunning. So without further ado, here are 5 adorable wedding looks of the Brahmastra actress that will make you fall in love with her.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Picking a bridesmaid outfit is never easy but Alia seems to have already aced the art. In the click, Alia Bhatt was seen donning a yellow and blue lehenga, posing for the picture and showing off her glamorous apparel. She carried the icy-blue lehenga featuring foil print with a contrasting dupatta and a yellow strappy blouse.
Photo Credit : Anita Dongre's Instagram
Alia is too close to her girl gang and never misses having fun with them especially on their big days. At her friend Devika Advani's wedding, the Raazi actress picked a summer-ready crop top and skirt adorned with floral motifs in shades of red and yellow.
Photo Credit : Ami Patel's Instagram
Alia Bhatt was a vision in blue sharara style saree by Manish Malhotra. Sequins or clusters of blue beads dappled the blouse and the drape of her bold saree for ultimate gleam.
Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra's Instagram
Alia had set the internet on fire with her bridesmaid look at Kripa Mehta's wedding. The actress opted for Kresha Bajaj's glinting purple lehenga for her Sangeet ceremony. Carrying her minimalistic charm along, she accessorised her hair with a slender matha-patti.
Here's another alluring look of the Kalank actress. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt made an attention-worthy presence at Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain's wedding by donning a pink and pistachio lehenga by Manish Malhotra.