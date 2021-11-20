Alia Bhatt: 5 breathtaking PHOTOS of Raazi star from weddings that are pure style goals

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt's iconic wedding looks

Sartorially, Alia Bhatt's affection for stunning wedding outfits surpasses any other occasions. The Raazi actress always maintains a classy wardrobe when it comes to lehengas. Her every apparel at weddings is different from the other lending us tons of inspiration to lift our moods. Style icon Alia Bhatt has always been dropping some major cues on how one can look glamorous donning ethnic ensembles at weddings. From Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra to Sabyasachi, she donned every famous designer's outfit with utmost panache and looked stunning. So without further ado, here are 5 adorable wedding looks of the Brahmastra actress that will make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram