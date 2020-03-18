/
/
/
Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the Brahmastra actress proved she is just like us
Alia Bhatt is one popular actress of Bollywood. Time and again, Alia has proved she is as hilarious as one can be. Through her social media posts, Alia has always proved to us all that she is one relatable celebrity. Find out how!
1 / 6
Times Alia Bhatt was relatable
Alia Bhatt is one popular actress of Bollywood. By delivering commendable performances in movies, Alia has proved she is more than just a star kid. Truly, with hard work and talent, the actress has earned a name for herself in the industry. She owns the screen every time and wows us with her powerful presence. Alia is currently busy with her upcoming projects which include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sadak 2. She is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht. The beautiful actress recently celebrated her 27th birthday. She spent her day with her BFFs and also gave us a sneak peek into her special day. Anyone who follows her on Instagram will agree that she is one relatable celebrity. She is as hilarious as one can be. Time and again, through her social media posts, Alia has proved to us all that she is one relatable celebrity. So you don't agree with us? Well, here are some posts of the actress that will leave you convinced for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
When you just want to sleep...!
This pic is so relatable, isn't it?
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Cat lady
Alia is the best cat mom ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Let the inner child come out to play
This candid pic of Alia enjoying a swing ride is all of us. She captioned it as, "Don't forget to play."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Take me back to Vacay
"Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :) thanks," captioned Alia.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Girls just want to have some fun
The Raazi actress is one happy soul.
Photo Credit : Instagram
