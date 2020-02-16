/
Alia Bhatt: 5 times she owned the screen with her hard hitting break down moments
Alia Bhatt is amongst one of the finest and most versatile actresses of the Bollywood industry and always aces her role. Check out five instances where she left us speechless with her amazing performance.
Alia Bhatt's most hard hitting performances
Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most nuanced and brilliant performers of the Bollywood industry. She made her debut with the Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has delivered some incredible performances in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, Highway and many more. She always gives her best and makes sure to perform her character with total conviction and perfection. She is also very popular for some of her hard hitting break down and confession scenes from her films that hit you really hard and manage to trigger your deepest emotions every time. Over a career span of eight years, the actress has always impressed the audiences with her nuanced craft and talent and has truly made her mark in the industry. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. On that note, let us rewind in time and check out some of her most brilliantly performed break down onscreen performances that will definitely give you goosebumps.
Raazi
It might have become a meme, but Alia Bhatt's this break down scenes will always remain iconic. In this scene, her character Sehmat pleads to be sent back home after she realises that the value of human life in national conflicts is hardly of any significance.
Dear Zindagi
Kaira confronts her psychiatrist Dr Jehangir in this scene and opens up about her past experiences and mental struggles. She discloses her bitter experience with her parents and about having an alone and distressing childhood. This one was indeed an extremely hard hitting scene as it triggers one's emotions and leaves you speechless.
Gully Boy
Tired of the daily issues of a relationship, Murad (Ranveer Singh's character) asks Safeena (Alia Bhatt's character) for a break from them. They get into a fight and soon after that Safeena breaks down owing to the messed up issues of her love and personal life. We all have had such moments and this could definitely not be more relatable.
Highway
In the film, Alia questions her father as to why did he never warn her about the possibilities of a sexual abuse within the house itself pointing towards her uncle who made her a victim of abuse for years in her childhood. She leaves the house to live on her own and amidst it all, has this mental breakdown that is bound to leave you in goose bumps.
Udta Punjab
Alia meets Tommy Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who tells her that the good times are over and bad times are gonna come further now to which she delivers a jittery monologue against him. She reveals to him that she is a drug addict and how everyone has always used her. On being asked for more elaboration on this, she opens up to him about the constant sexual abuse that she has been facing and breaks down.
