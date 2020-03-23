Home
Alia Bhatt: 7 Times the actress' photos with Ranbir Kapoor's family members made headlines

Check out these photos of Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor's family members from Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor which broke the internet.
March 23, 2020
  • 1 / 8
    Alia Bhatt's photos with Ranbir's family

    Alia Bhatt's photos with Ranbir's family

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have created quite some headlines first with their rumours of dating each other and then with their vacation photos confirming their relationship. The two have been giving us major relationship goals ever since they confirmed their relationship publicly from their numerous public appearances together to their exotic vacations and getaways together. Recent photos of Alia and Ranbir doing rounds on social media is straight from the sets of Ayan Mukerji starrer. In the photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen deeply engrossed in conversation while prepping for a song shoot. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains in Manali. But what fans really loved were the pictures where the actress is seen spending some quality time with the filmy Kapoor family. Today have a look at these pictures if the actress with Ranbir's family which broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    When she attended a Kapoor family wedding

    When she attended a Kapoor family wedding

    The actress made an appearance at Armaan Jain's wedding with Ranbir and his mom actress Neetu Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    When Alia was spending time with his cousins

    When Alia was spending time with his cousins

    Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie with superstar SRK, Kareena and Alia Bhatt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Alia makes her debut at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch party

    Alia makes her debut at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch party

    Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Kapoor's family Christmas party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Mumma Kapoor met Mumma Bhatt

    Mumma Kapoor met Mumma Bhatt

    This photo started wedding rumours of the two actors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Alia makes it to the inner circle

    Alia makes it to the inner circle

    This picture was shared by Neetu Kapoor where Alia is seen dining with Ranbir's parents and his sister and her family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    The Bachchans and Kapoors

    The Bachchans and Kapoors

    The actress is then seen in several photos with the close friends of the Kapoors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    When Ranbir embraced Alia in his mother's selfie

    When Ranbir embraced Alia in his mother's selfie

    Neetu ji shared a picture with the lovebirds where Alia was tugged lovingly by Ranbir.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

