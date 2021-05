1 / 8

Pictures of Alia Bhatt stunning in lehengas

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actors in Bollywood. Despite being the daughter of the popular Bollywood celebrities, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt paved her own way into the movie industry with her hardwork and dedication. The actor has repeatedly been praised and acknowledged for her on-screen performances in movies like Highway, Raazi and Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt’s fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the actor’s upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi that is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is expected to have a threatrical release in 2021. People are also excited to see the actor in Ayan Mukerji’s awaited fantasy drama, Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. The release date of the movie is yet to be decided. Along with making the headlines for her work on-screen, Alia Bhatt is also often spotted making style statements. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt donning lehengas and giving major fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram