Lesser known facts about Sadak 2

The trailer of the much-awaited Sadak 2 will be finally out today and fans are pretty excited about the interesting star cast of the same. Alia Bhatt took to social media yesterday and shared her first look poster of the film along with the ones of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Each poster has a completely different feel to it and has only got us more curious to watch the film on 28 August. In an interview with a leading daily, the leading actor of the movie Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that Sadak 2 was a special experience. Kapur shared that the other male lead in the movie Sanjay Dutt is like a brother to him and this makes the movie even more special, Sanjay and Aditya have earlier shared screen space as father-son in Dharma Production's Kalank last year. On signing the film, Aditya said to PTI, "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him. I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching". As we are all set to witness the trailer of the movie today. Take a look at these interesting facts of the movie.

Photo Credit : Instagram