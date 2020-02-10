Home
Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: B town actresses break their silence on the pressure of being a starkid

From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday share what it is to stand to the expectations of people as a starkid as they open up about the pressure of being a starkid in the industry.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: February 10, 2020 10:19 am
    Check out these B-Town starkids who broke their silence on the pressure of being a starkid

    Alia Bhatt is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. Her performances in the films Raazi, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi showed how versatile she is as an actress. The diva will be next seen in the movies Brahmastra and Sadak 2 followed by Gangubai. When Alia made her debut with Student of the Year, she shared how much pressure she had on herself due to the fact that she was the sister of actress Pooja Bhatt and daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Not only Alia Bhatt but also actresses from Ananya Panday to Sonakshi Sinha shared how hard it is to stand up to the expectations of the people given their family name. Today, have a look at these statements made by actresses when they spoke about their struggle as a starkid.

    Sonakshi Sinha

    "It is more difficult for a star kid to make a foothold in the industry" the Dabangg actress had shared in an interview.

    Sonam K Ahuja

    "For me, the perks completely outweigh the negatives. But there are a lot of times where somebody has some beef with my father, or there are so many times where something has happened with maybe my cousin brother, aunt or uncle, and they pass judgment on me and be like ‘why should I work with this girl?’. So sometimes, that’s there. Or sometimes even people think that she has everything, we should give somebody else a chance instead, which is fine. Water finds its balance, right? So sometimes the balance is needed." shared the actress.

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday shared how she would be extra cautious to be on time for her shoot and would rather end up early than on- time since she doesn't want anyone to point a finger at her or her surname.

    Sara Ali Khan

    ‘Lot of people are waiting for a star kid to fall, make a mistake but I don’t take it seriously’ shared the Love Aaj Kal actress.

    Alia Bhatt

    “As I said, there are no negative thoughts. I can’t wake up and say sorry for being born in this family. But I can definitely say that I will work as hard as possible to prove that I deserve to be here.” shared the diva at an awards ceremony.

