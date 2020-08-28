Alia Bhatt and Pooja Hegde: How the actresses aced their looks with the extravagant Dior Saddlebag; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

When Alia Bhatt and Pooja Hegde carried the same bag

Alia Bhatt will be back to entertain us with her movie Sadak 2 today. When the Kapoor family reunion post three months ever since the lockdown was something that confirmed their status yet again. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pics of their family reunion during Raksha Bandhan this year. Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria joined in the celebration with their respective boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain. Yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture from a picturesque location with a thoughtful caption. The actor’s first collaboration with her father Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, will release today." Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you" wrote the actress as she shared a no makeup picture with a white shirt dress. Alia Bhatt's picture surely makes us miss her promotional looks at various events before movies. As per the latest reports doing rounds, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt may be in talks for collaboration. Reportedly, Alia has been a part of the first narration and shown keen interest in the film. The duo was earlier seen in the movie Dear Zindagi which was a sleeper hit and critically acclaimed movie. Talking about her style and fashionable looks. We have these throwback pics of the actress where she wore a tone on tone look in a pair of beige jogger pants, a white tank top and a beige Pero printed jacket. Hair tied up in a top bun, a pair of Adidas sneakers and carried a Dior saddle bag similar to one South star Pooja Hegde was seen donning in her Europe vacation. Take a look at these photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram