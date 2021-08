1 / 6

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures proving their love for each other

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Fans had started pairing Alia and Ranbir up ever since the actor revealed on Koffee with Karan that she has a “huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor” and “wants to marry him”. Alia Bhatt also mentioned about the first time she spoke with Ranbir Kapoor, when Karan Johar had called him to congratulate the superstar for his movie, Rockstar and passed the phone to Alia Bhatt. She got nervous and started talking non-stop, to which Ranbir Kapoor replied, “Yeah, that’s very nice Alia”. After meeting each other a few more times, their romance started to brew on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and even though they tried to keep it under the wraps for a long time, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now gone public about their relationship. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that make fans wait for their wedding. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla