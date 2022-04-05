Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 5 most memorable public appearances

1 / 6

Here's Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's most memorable public apperances

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They are dating for quite a few years and are open about it. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other. For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor had first confirmed his relationship with Alia. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the Sanju actor spoke about falling in love and said, "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world; the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, like water tastes like sherbet. You feel great." Later, it was Alia Bhatt who confirmed dating RK on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan.' And, according to the reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot this month. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that they will be getting married at Ranbir's family home in Mumbai's suburbs Chembur. Alia and Ranbir have often been snapped in and around the city. They have millions of followers and they wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. So, today, let us look at their most memorable public appearances.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla