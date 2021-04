1 / 8

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fashionable pictures

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Both of their families are happy with their relationship and they even share a great bond with one another’s parents. Fans started shipping Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor soon after Alia appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan where she revealed that she has a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor and wants to marry him. Mentioning how Alia and Ranbir’s first interaction took place, she said that it was Karan Johar who made Alia Bhatt speak to Ranbir Kapoor for the first time to congratulate him for Rockstar. Alia Bhatt got really nervous and started blabbering and talking non-stop but Ranbir Kapoor replied to her saying, “Yeah, that’s very nice Alia”. The two met each other many times after that but love started to brew between the two on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Even though there were initially only rumours about them being together, their appearances together at events, leaving from parties together and attending each other’s family functions made it clear that they were together, until they made their relationship officially public. Here are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures making style statements proving that they are the ultimate fashion couple of the Bollywood industry. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty