Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Times the celebrity couple turned photographers for each other

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor taking pictures of each other

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are amongst the most popular and loved Bollywood celebrity couples. The television watching audience started to ship Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with each other when the actor revealed on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan that she has a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor and wants to marry him. Having achieved success in their careers, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had often met at award functions, but they got to know each other closely during the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where love started to brew between the two. After keeping things under wrap for a long time, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now made their relationship official and fans are awaiting their grand wedding. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have often proved that they don’t need anyone else as they are enough for each other. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor where the two turned photographers for each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla