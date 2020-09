1 / 7

Throwback pics of Alia Bhatt with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally back to work and have started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It was earlier set to release in Summer 2020 but due to the ongoing pandemic the shoot halted. Alia's last OTT release Sadak 2 was downvoted and received the lowest ratings on IMDB. Apart from this, her family has been facing social media trolling. However, amid all the negativity coming her way, Alia is keeping calm by spending some quality time with her friends and family and by reading books as she enjoys quality time with her sister Shaheen, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and pets. Last month the Kapoors gathered together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and pictures from their get-together are sugar, spice and everything nice. Kareena Kapoor shared photos from the family lunch featuring herself, her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, her kids Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain and their kids Armaan and Aadar, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor's niece Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda. But what grabbed a lot of attention was Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria's picture with the family's intimate gathering. Brahmastra will be the first movie starring real-life couple Alia and Ranbir. Alia has earlier done a cameo in his movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. As fans wait for their movie lets take a look at these unmissable moments of Alia having a burst of uncontrollable laughter with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the frame.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani