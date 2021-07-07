Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Alia Bhatt
  4. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of Lulu and Tutu together prove they share a great friendship

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of Lulu and Tutu together prove they share a great friendship

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are often spotted goofying around together and here are pictures that prove they are close to each other. Read ahead to take a look.
13295 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s pictures

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s pictures

    Ranveer Singh is one of popular names in the Hindi movie industry. The actor has often received a lot of appreciation for his performances on-screen in commercially successful movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy. He made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baarat (2010) and never looked back. Ranveer Singh’s awaited sports drama, '83, that was expected to release in 2020 got postponed due to the pandemic and is expected to release in 2021. Other upcoming movies of Ranveer Singh also include Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Takht and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with being one of the great actors in the industry, Ranveer Singh has an energetic and goofy persona in Bollywood. Not only has the actor made the headlines for his work but has also often been in the news for being friends with many celebrities within the industry. One such Bollywood celebrity who shares a good relation with Ranveer Singh is Alia Bhatt. Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh that prove their camaraderie. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Media appearances

    Media appearances

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh get clicked at a media event together in their stylish outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    “Don’t mess with us”

    “Don’t mess with us”

    Alia and Ranveer pose together for the camera giving everyone the “don’t mess with us” look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    The celebrities get captured as they get sun-kissed.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Gully gang

    Gully gang

    Lulu, Zozo and Tutu get clicked together as the trio is the true “Gully gang”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh get clicked as they pose together for the camera while giving major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla