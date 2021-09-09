Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s public appearances prove the actors look effortlessly gorgeous

1 / 6

Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh setting the internet on fire with their public appearances

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The two took the audience’s breath away with their intense chemistry in Zoya Akhtar’s commercially successful movie, Gully Boy. Fans are now awaiting the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This Karan Johar directorial has the eyes of fans glued to every detail of the movie that has been coming out as they can’t wait to watch their favourites on the big screen, together again. Along with sharing very comfortable screen space, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are also very close to each other in real life. Every public appearance of Lulu and Tutu makes fans believe that the two are effortlessly gorgeous. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani