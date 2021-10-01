As Alia Bhatt announces Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release date, here’s a look at her 5 unconventional characters

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Thursday, September 30, came as a massive surprise for all Alia Bhatt fans who had been waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers of the movie have officially announced that the upcoming biographical film will release theatrically on January 6, 2022. Ever since the news of Alia and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration broke out, fans became eager to know what cinematic magic is now in store for them. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who is best known for his work that has visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is mesmerising to watch. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has successfully set a new kind of filmmaking in the industry. There is a different kind of aura in each of his films that the viewers experience. Be it Bajirao Mastani or Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates magic onscreen. Hence, the movie has now become one of the most-anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. The makers have previously also released an intriguing trailer of the movie, now the announcement of it’s release date has left fans immensely rejoiced. Now, before Alia Bhatt entices audiences with her lady gangster avatar, here, we have curated a list of 5 unforgettable roles that the diva has portrayed in the past.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram