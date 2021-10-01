As Alia Bhatt announces Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release date, here’s a look at her 5 unconventional characters

Thursday, September 30, came as a massive surprise for all Alia Bhatt fans who had been waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers of the movie have officially announced that the upcoming biographical film will release theatrically on January 6, 2022. Ever since the news of Alia and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration broke out, fans became eager to know what cinematic magic is now in store for them. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who is best known for his work that has visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is mesmerising to watch. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has successfully set a new kind of filmmaking in the industry. There is a different kind of aura in each of his films that the viewers experience. Be it Bajirao Mastani or Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates magic onscreen. Hence, the movie has now become one of the most-anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. The makers have previously also released an intriguing trailer of the movie, now the announcement of it’s release date has left fans immensely rejoiced. Now, before Alia Bhatt entices audiences with her lady gangster avatar, here, we have curated a list of 5 unforgettable roles that the diva has portrayed in the past.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Whenever one thinks of the film Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt’s dramatic dialogue about her boyfriend in the film immediately comes to mind. Alia saying “Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko”, in Bombaiyaa Hindi as Safeena is just unforgettable.
Photo Credit : Still from Gully Boy
Alia Bhatt essays the role of an Indian spy in this thriller film helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an undercover agent who’s married into a Pakistani family to retrieve valuable information of attacks.
Photo Credit : Still from Raazi
Alia Bhatt did not only change her look for Udta Punjab but she also learnt a native dialect to fit in her role as Bauria in Udta Punjab.
Photo Credit : Still from Udta Punjab
Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Ananya Swaminathan in this romantic comedy film helmed by Abhishek Varman. Alia aptly added the South Indian tadka in the film without even changing her language.
Photo Credit : Still from 2 States
Alia Bhatt was seen as Veera Tripathi in Highway alongside Randeep Hooda. The road drama movie chronicles how Veera suffers from Stockholm syndrome post being abducted.
Photo Credit : Still from Highway