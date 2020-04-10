Share your Lockdown Story
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days

Through social media, celebs have been giving us an insight into their quarantine days and well, most of us can easily relate to them. Without further ado, here are ten photos shared by celebrities that perfectly sum up the quarantine days.
4923 reads Mumbai
    Celebs' quarantine diaries

    Due to Coronavirus, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India. Many of us are bored as hell while sitting at home and just can't wait for the lockdown to end. Given the fact that there's no escape and it's better to stay at home to stay safe, many of us have figured out interesting ways to keep ourselves busy and happy during this tough period. Speaking about celebrities, like everyone else, stars are also locked up indoors. While most of the celebrities are working from home, some are binge-watching shows & movies and cooking new recipes, cleaning home and reading books to kill the time. Through social media, celebs have been giving us an insight into their quarantine days and well, most of us can easily relate to them. Without further ado, here are ten photos shared by celebrities that perfectly sum up the quarantine days. In case we missed out on any, let us know in the comments section below.

    WAITING

    For all of us waiting for the lockdown to end soon. Shruti Haasan's expression says it all!

    Reading books

    Or should we say rereading? All the book lovers out there will relate to this pic of Saif Ali Khan reading a book.

    Exercising at home

    For the ones who can't go to the gym and are exercising at home just like Deepika Padukone.

    Cooking

    There are many celebs who turned chef during the quarantine. To name a few we have Malaika Arora and Pooja Hegde. How many of you turned chef during quarantine?

    Video call session

    Currently, this is the only way to keep in touch with our friends.

    Photo sessions

    This pic of Ananya Panday indulging in a photo session during video call is relatable, agree?

    Flaunting our natural skin

    Who needs makeup when you're home? Allow your skin to breathe.

    Watching shows and movies

    Janhvi Kapoor is spending her quarantine days by watching some of her favourite movies. Are you?

    Painting

    Janhvi's quarantine days activities also include painting. What about you?

    Playing games at home

    Anushka Sharma shared a pic of herself playing Monopoly with her loved ones. What games are you planning?

    Work from home

    This pic of Alia Bhatt doing 'work from home' proves you're not alone.

