From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days

1 / 12

Celebs' quarantine diaries

Due to Coronavirus, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India. Many of us are bored as hell while sitting at home and just can't wait for the lockdown to end. Given the fact that there's no escape and it's better to stay at home to stay safe, many of us have figured out interesting ways to keep ourselves busy and happy during this tough period. Speaking about celebrities, like everyone else, stars are also locked up indoors. While most of the celebrities are working from home, some are binge-watching shows & movies and cooking new recipes, cleaning home and reading books to kill the time. Through social media, celebs have been giving us an insight into their quarantine days and well, most of us can easily relate to them. Without further ado, here are ten photos shared by celebrities that perfectly sum up the quarantine days. In case we missed out on any, let us know in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram