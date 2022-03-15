Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 5 Actresses turned producers

It takes courage to become a huge star and yet takes the plunge and invest in movies or risky projects. However, several actresses have taken that risk and have been incredibly successful at that. Sometimes there is such fascinating content coming up that these female producers feel highly inclined to support it. On that note, here is a list of a few Bollywood actresses who are shattering the conventional norms by coming up with exceptional content as a producer.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The actress began her filmy career with the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. After doing several movies, the actress established her own clothing brand and also opened her own production house named Clean Slate Filmz.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The actress has established her mark in Bollywood as well as in the Hollywood film industry. Soon after she made her mark in the film industry, she started her own production house Purple Pebble Pictures.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Deepika formed her own company by the name Ka Productions in 2018. She was featured in the first movie she produced under her banner titled Chhapaak.
The actress who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi set up her own production house Eternal Sunshine in 2021.
The actress started her own production house in 2021 and named it Manikarnika Films. Starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, her first production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' has already been sold to Amazon Prime.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram