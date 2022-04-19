Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma; 5 dulhans who opted for pastel bridal-wear

For a bride, her wedding day is one of the most special days in her life. She wants to etch the beautiful memory of this treasured day with love, laughter and celebration. After all, it is this day when her new life begins. A very quintessential part of this day? The attire she dons. Arguably, it is even more important than the groom (Just joking, but bridal fashion is serious business okay!) Every bride wants to look beautiful, perfect and class-apart. Finding the perfect wedding attire can be a cumbersome process. Making hundreds of trips to the shops and tailors sucks the life out of you. Yet, it is all worth it because your bridal wear tells a story, a story of your love and your new journey. Often, we associate the colour red with brides. However, in the past years, our dearest Bollywood brides have broken this stereotype and opted for soothing and radiant pastel shades! Nonetheless, brides are beautiful in whatever attire they choose to wear. So from our newest Dulhan Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, here are some of the brides who went for pastel shades for their wedding dress.
Photo Credit : House On The Clouds
One of the first ones to kickstart the pastel trend, Anushka's baby pink bridal attire was straight out of a fairytale. She looked like an absolute princess, scratch that, she looked like a regal queen.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Of course we had to include the newest bride in town: the gorgeous Alia Bhatt! She chose a beautiful white Sabyasachi saree that made our hearts swoon over her and Ranbir's dreamy wedding affair.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 and Neha immortalised the day with an ethereal Instagram post. Along with this picture, she adorably wrote, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend." Their matching pink attires made us go 'aww'.
Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most-loved couples in the industry. While Mira is not a part of the Bollywood scene, she always stays in the limelight for her dazzling personality. On her wedding day, she opted for a baby pink and green attire that suited her just too well.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Varun Dhawan married his longtime lover Natasha in a private ceremony in 2021. Natasha looked glamourous and gorgeous in her baby pink lehenga and absolutely stunned us with her beauty.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app