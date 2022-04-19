Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma; 5 dulhans who opted for pastel bridal-wear

1 / 6

5 dulhans who opted for pastel bridal-wear

For a bride, her wedding day is one of the most special days in her life. She wants to etch the beautiful memory of this treasured day with love, laughter and celebration. After all, it is this day when her new life begins. A very quintessential part of this day? The attire she dons. Arguably, it is even more important than the groom (Just joking, but bridal fashion is serious business okay!) Every bride wants to look beautiful, perfect and class-apart. Finding the perfect wedding attire can be a cumbersome process. Making hundreds of trips to the shops and tailors sucks the life out of you. Yet, it is all worth it because your bridal wear tells a story, a story of your love and your new journey. Often, we associate the colour red with brides. However, in the past years, our dearest Bollywood brides have broken this stereotype and opted for soothing and radiant pastel shades! Nonetheless, brides are beautiful in whatever attire they choose to wear. So from our newest Dulhan Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, here are some of the brides who went for pastel shades for their wedding dress.

Photo Credit : House On The Clouds