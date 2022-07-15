Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, Actresses who aced their workout even during their pregnancy

    Actresses who aced their workout during pregnancy

    Pregnancy is one of the best phases in a woman's life. It is advised to stay active and continue your workout regime even during this phase. Our Bollywood actresses strive hard to stay fit and healthy even during regular days so when they step into pregnancy, they focus on their workout even more. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, a lot of the actresses share pictures of their workout regime and motivate their fans. We bring to you a list of those actresses.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

    Alia Bhatt's morning walk

    Alia Bhatt recently took all her fans by surprise after she announced her pregnancy. Alia and Ranbir will soon step into the new phase of their lives. Well, the actress was in London alone during the initial days of her pregnancy and she made sure to go for morning walks to stay healthy.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

    Anushka Sharma's shirshasana

    Who says a pregnant lady cannot perform difficult Yoga asanas? Look at Anushka Sharma slaying this difficult heads down legs up pose with the help of Virat Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Dia Mirza's meditation

    Dia Mirza too indulges in yoga during her pregnancy. She posted this picture of her doing meditation in the garden.

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor's yoga

    Kareena Kapoor Khan always practiced Yoga and even motivated her fans to do so. She posted several pictures of doing yoga during her pregnancy.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Neha Dhupia's fitness regime

    Neha Dhupia never failed to make heads turn with her fitness regime even during her pregnancy.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram