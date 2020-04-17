Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio

1 / 8

Bollywood celebs and their interesting instagram bios

Even since the deadly Coronavirus began in China, it has been declared as a global health emergency. The disease has already infected more than 1900000 people globally. People across the world are taking necessary measures to protect from the same. People have been advised to stay away from infected patients and stay away from crowded places as the virus mainly spreads from respiratory droplets. Like many other things, the outbreak has caused many changes in the entertainment industry as well. Forcing the industry to shut down its shoots due to government regulations only for betterment. Our top actors not only proved to be pure entertainers but even motivated their million fans through their social media to stay safe and indoors in order to help the government to keep the health of the entire country under control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to put light lamps, torches, and diyas together on 5 April to demonstrate their help in eradicating the darkness the coronavirus has brought to the earth. To express their support, several Bollywood stars were seen standing in solidarity with the 9 Baje 9 minute initiative, where people were supposed to turn off all the lights in their homes and come to their balconies with a lamp, diya or a torch. Anushka took to Instagram and captioned her image as, “I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.” Just like Anushka, Akshay Kumar shared a post for the moment captioning it as "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe."Several celebs were spotted doing the same. Several other celebs from Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt to Diana Penty took to Instagram to share their pictures while following PM’s appeal. Social media is now the only place for celebs to shake their updates with their fans and they have been doing so diligently by sharing fitness posts and positivity posts with fans to stay healthy during these tough times. We are also witnessing lots of intimate moments of celebrities with their family and loved ones likes never before and doing some chores we never expected A-listers to do on a daily basis. Katrina Kaif was giving a tutorial on how to wash utensils and use less water while doing so in a video she shared. Deepika Padukone has been updating social media with her culinary skills and Ranveer Singh has been flaunting the same on his Instagram like a proud husband along with some of his own funky posts. But we are sure you missed this one thing on your favorite celebrities Instagram profile. Find out what it is.

Photo Credit : Instagram