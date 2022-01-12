Alia Bhatt to Aryan Khan: 5 Famous Bollywood star kids

An apple does not fall far from the tree with these popular celebrities and their talented kids. From Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter Alia Bhatt to David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan, these celebrity kids have inherited the talent from their parents. The life of B-town kids always interests everyone. Take a look at some of the most popular celebrity kids of B-town.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan does not need any special introduction. Even though the star kid is not very active on social media, he has already gained a huge fan following. During his childhood, he worked as a child actor in some of his father's movies.
Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012. Since then the actress has undoubtedly grown leaps and bounds and has given several blockbusters.
After working as an assistant director under Karan Johar's film My Name is Khan, Varun made his Bollywood entry with Student Of The Year. Ever since his first movie, there has been no looking back for the actor. He has several times proved his versatility as an actor with his choices of movies and superb performances.
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor entered Bollywood with the official Hindi remake of blockbuster Marathi film Sairat. The actress has worked in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl, etc. At present, she has her kitty full with movies like Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter has already given several hits and has got all the glitz and glamour of a rising superstar. This young and bold diva is all set on a journey to become the next queen of Bollywood.
