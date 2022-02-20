Alia Bhatt at Berlinale to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, check out viral photos of the week

It was raining weddings for Bollywood this weekend as several celebrities got hitched. One such couple was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who had a super intimate affair on a small scale and with only their close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding took place at Javed Akhtar and Shaba Azmi's stunning farmhouse in Khandala. While we wait for official pictures of the couple, two photos from their vow ceremony went viral on social media. In the photos, Shibani and Farhan can be seen standing at the floral arch as they hear a toast. While Shibani looked stunning in a red strapless mermaid gown, Farhan looked dapper in an all black suit. We might just have to wait a little longer for the couple to officially share their photos.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
In a much more traditional set up, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh. The couple shared officially announced their wedding on social media and delighted fans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt jetted off to Germany this week for the prestigious Berlinale where Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere. From press interactions to meeting Indians fans on the red carpet, Alia had a massive time on the world stage.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The lovebirds, who tied the knot, celebrated their first Valentine's Day together. While Vicky shared this picture, Katrina wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters."
The world of Indian music lost another gem as Bappi Lahiri passed away shortly after the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The Disco King who used to fondly call Lata Didi as 'Maa' had shared this photo on his social media and it made many fans nostalgic.
Suhana Khan stunned her fans and followers on social media as she shared photos in a beautiful red Manish Malhotra saree. This is the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter shared pictures in a saree.