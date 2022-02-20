Alia Bhatt at Berlinale to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, check out viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Farhan and Shibani's super intimate wedding

It was raining weddings for Bollywood this weekend as several celebrities got hitched. One such couple was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who had a super intimate affair on a small scale and with only their close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding took place at Javed Akhtar and Shaba Azmi's stunning farmhouse in Khandala. While we wait for official pictures of the couple, two photos from their vow ceremony went viral on social media. In the photos, Shibani and Farhan can be seen standing at the floral arch as they hear a toast. While Shibani looked stunning in a red strapless mermaid gown, Farhan looked dapper in an all black suit. We might just have to wait a little longer for the couple to officially share their photos.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla