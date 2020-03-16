/
/
/
Alia Bhatt: From Chanel to Louis Vuitton, Inside Brahmastra actress' incredible collection of luxury bags
Alia Bhatt: From Chanel to Louis Vuitton, Inside Brahmastra actress' incredible collection of luxury bags
Alia Bhatt is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. Alia is a proud owner of many expensive things. Her love for luxury bags knows no bounds. She has an impressive collection of bags and she often flaunts them. Here's a quick look at some of her expensive bags.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5430 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 16, 2020 03:00 pm
1 / 7
Alia Bhatt's expensive bags
Alia Bhatt is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. The stunning actress recently celebrated her 27th birthday. She received birthday wishes from her near and dear ones. Alia is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film Brahmastra. She will be seen sharing screen space with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. We have already seen Alia and RK together in advertisement and hence, fans of the duo are now super excited to watch them on the big screen. Apart from Brahmastra, she has signed a film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur as well. Over the years, Alia has gone on to deliver several hits including Raazi, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, among others. Alia will be making her South debut in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie opposite South star Ram Charan as well. Alia is a proud owner of many expensive things. Her love for luxury bags knows no bounds. She has an impressive collection of bags and she often flaunts them. Here's a quick look at some of her expensive bags.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Louis Vuitton bag
Alia owns a Louis Vuitton bag which costs approximately Rs 1, 74, 300.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst Satchel
Alia owns a yellow statement bag that costs Rs 1, 61, 480.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Cross body bag
Not just Alia, Janhvi Kapoor also owns this bag and is often flaunting it. The Gully Boy actress loves her Off-White bag which costs around Rs 59, 000.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Balenciaga
Balenciaga backpack seems to be the actress' favourite travel bag. It will costs you around Rs 36, 807.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Tote Bag
The Brahmastra actress also proudly owns Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Tote Bag which costs around Rs 77, 700.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 7
Chanel
Chanel is her absolute favourite. The bag is approximately worth Rs 3 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Comments
Shes getting married in a big rich family . she can afford all this from her rich boyfriend RK .
Add new comment