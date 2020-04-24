Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star's THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor

1 / 10

Alia Bhatt's throwback pictures before becoming a star

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh and later bagged her first leading role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). The actress is the highest-paid actress in India and the reason being her amazing acting skills over the years with her films like Highway, 2 states, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and Gully Boy the 27-year-old proved her worth with her hard work. Recently the actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, Alia Bhatt, where she is seen reciting a poem that she wrote for Earth Day 2020. The actress pledged to celebrate Earth Day every day by taking care of the planet. "Today and every day I am grateful for the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees, to the animals, the birds. The lake river and seas," she said in the video. Concluding her poem, she said, "Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better. I choose to celebrate earth day, Today, and every single day!". Alia Bhatt is a true entertainer she is has been sharing her daily updates with her fans through her social media. She even shared how she is spending some quality time with herself during the lockdown and is busy reading some good books at the moment. The Brahmastra star is catching up with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at home. While rumors had it that Alia may be staying in with beau Ranbir Kapoor, the photos on social media shared by her sister Shaheen suggest otherwise. From indulging in reading to writing to working out, Alia has been relying on all these activities to keep herself busy. A few days back, Shaheen shared a cute photo of Alia pretending to nap with her cat on her bed. However, in another photo shared by Shaheen, we can see Alia looking cute while chilling at home with her sister. Clad in a white top with colorful print, the Brahmastra star looked pretty in the photo. However, it was her sweet smile and the vibrant glow of her skin that held our attention. The actress who was always a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and even admitted on having a crush on the Rockstar actor have destiny working well for her as they are now one of the most popular star couples of B-Town. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Besides, the diva is also working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, and will be working for the father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.

Photo Credit : pinterest