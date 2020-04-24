X
Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star's THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor

Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star's THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor

Check out these pictures of actress Alia Bhatt from her teenage phase before becoming a leading actress in Bollywood.
7602 reads Mumbai Updated: April 24, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 10
    Alia Bhatt's throwback pictures before becoming a star

    Alia Bhatt's throwback pictures before becoming a star

    Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh and later bagged her first leading role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). The actress is the highest-paid actress in India and the reason being her amazing acting skills over the years with her films like Highway, 2 states, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and Gully Boy the 27-year-old proved her worth with her hard work. Recently the actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, Alia Bhatt, where she is seen reciting a poem that she wrote for Earth Day 2020. The actress pledged to celebrate Earth Day every day by taking care of the planet. "Today and every day I am grateful for the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees, to the animals, the birds. The lake river and seas," she said in the video. Concluding her poem, she said, "Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better. I choose to celebrate earth day, Today, and every single day!". Alia Bhatt is a true entertainer she is has been sharing her daily updates with her fans through her social media. She even shared how she is spending some quality time with herself during the lockdown and is busy reading some good books at the moment. The Brahmastra star is catching up with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at home. While rumors had it that Alia may be staying in with beau Ranbir Kapoor, the photos on social media shared by her sister Shaheen suggest otherwise. From indulging in reading to writing to working out, Alia has been relying on all these activities to keep herself busy. A few days back, Shaheen shared a cute photo of Alia pretending to nap with her cat on her bed. However, in another photo shared by Shaheen, we can see Alia looking cute while chilling at home with her sister. Clad in a white top with colorful print, the Brahmastra star looked pretty in the photo. However, it was her sweet smile and the vibrant glow of her skin that held our attention. The actress who was always a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and even admitted on having a crush on the Rockstar actor have destiny working well for her as they are now one of the most popular star couples of B-Town. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Besides, the diva is also working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, and will be working for the father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 2 / 10
    Sleepover with bestie

    Sleepover with bestie

    Alia enjoying her pajama party with her best friend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Recalling the cute hairstyles days

    Recalling the cute hairstyles days

    The actress looking adorable in this throwback picture with her friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The actress' teenage picture

    The actress' teenage picture

    Alia poses with her friend in this throwback picture and we love her rosy glow.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Slaying in some traditional wear

    Slaying in some traditional wear

    Always looking lovely in her traditional wear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    We all have posed this way in the past

    We all have posed this way in the past

    The actress looks pretty in this millennium pose, where she is seen holding her hair up.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    When you have those pretty genes

    When you have those pretty genes

    Alia looks like a younger version of Pooja Bhatt in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Can never get enough of those warm hugs and kisses

    Can never get enough of those warm hugs and kisses

    The cute actress enjoying her time with her close pal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Power circle

    Power circle

    The actress with her closest group of friends in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The ever lasting glow of the actress

    The ever lasting glow of the actress

    The diva looked charming even as a teenager and we love how modest she has always been.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story
Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Times the Begum of Bollywood taught us how to slay in a saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Times the Begum of Bollywood taught us how to slay in a saree
8 Times Ananya Panday showed her obsession for neon colours with her outfits; See Photos
8 Times Ananya Panday showed her obsession for neon colours with her outfits; See Photos
Prajakta Mali\'s 8 sizzling pictures that will leave you memerised; Check out
Prajakta Mali's 8 sizzling pictures that will leave you memerised; Check out
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement