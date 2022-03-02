Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 Times actresses rocked corset outfits

Corset dresses gained popularity in the 18th century when young women donned waist clinching belts on their ensembles. The main idea behind the style was to achieve that tiny waist illusion; however, it wasn't the most comfortable piece of clothing for women. Thanks to the leading ladies of B-town, who have revived the fashion of corsets but in a more comfortable, stylish, and functional way. Here's a look at all the times Bollywood actresses rocked the corset trend in style.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Disha looked like a glamour goddess in a gorgeous white corset, denim jeans, and leather boots. The actress accessorised her look with a cute tiny sling bag.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress has been spotted ruling the corset trend not once but many times. Alia looked stunning in a long black and nude colour gown featuring stonework all over.
The diva exactly knows how to bring fashion and comfort under the same roof. Her bodycon outfit featuring a faux corset top paired with a skirt at the bottom is a perfect example of power dressing.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Talk about fashion and Sonam's name pops up. The actress has always been high on fashion and this time she set the internet on fire in a nude tone corset.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
For a photoshoot, Deepika Padukone donned an all-white look. The strapless corset-style sported a tie-up detail in front and on sides. The actress teamed it with ripped jeans that complemented her toned figure perfectly.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram