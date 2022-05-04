Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who crowned green as the colour of the season; PICS

There’s no doubt about the fact that B’Town actresses are always on top of their fashion game. Apart from impressing the audience and critics with their performances on the big screen and on digital medium, they also continuously work on evolving their style. Be it for any promotional event, a star-studded party, or a photoshoot, they know how to put their best fashion foot forward. Talking about fashion and trends, it’s seen that lately, celebs have been reaching out to different shades of green. From Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, to Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, green has been the go-to colour this season. Let’s take a look at how these actors have rocked their outfits in the colour.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Janhvi switches her ‘desi girl’ mode on with a green and white printed floral saree. She added a statement jkumka to complete her look.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ananya opts styled her white shirt with a parrot green coat and matching mini skirt. She wore her hair down in soft waves.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
The Shershah actress makes athleisure wear trendy and fashionable as she wears a green and white tie and due co-ord set and rocks it with panache.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram
When in doubt, wear a saree and slay like Alia Bhatt. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this green saree. Her sleek bun with a middle parting, the gajra, and earrings elevate her look even more.
Katrina recently uploaded this picture on her Instagram. She looks pretty as she dons this green and white checked dress like a total queen!
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Deepika combines two different shades of green to create this awesome look! The Gehraiyaan actress dons a cut-out crop top with high-waisted faux-leather pants.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress ups her style game a notch, as she dons a green co-ord set featuring a shirt and a pair of shorts. The suave eyewear makes a bold statement.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram
