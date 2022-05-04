Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who crowned green as the colour of the season; PICS

1 / 8

Actresses in green outfits

There’s no doubt about the fact that B’Town actresses are always on top of their fashion game. Apart from impressing the audience and critics with their performances on the big screen and on digital medium, they also continuously work on evolving their style. Be it for any promotional event, a star-studded party, or a photoshoot, they know how to put their best fashion foot forward. Talking about fashion and trends, it’s seen that lately, celebs have been reaching out to different shades of green. From Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, to Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, green has been the go-to colour this season. Let’s take a look at how these actors have rocked their outfits in the colour.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram