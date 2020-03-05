Home
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star's INTERESTING incidents from their debut films

Did you know Ananya Panday faced an accident while shooting for Student Of The Year 2? Read on to find out many more incidents, experiences and stories from B town actors' debut films.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: March 5, 2020 06:20 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Interesting incidents from star's debut films

    Interesting incidents from star's debut films

    Every actor dreams and aspires for a grand Bollywood debut. While some of the debuts become the talk of the town, it is a longer journey for others. From making a remarkable debut to becoming the star, the journey is definitely not easy and consists of a lot of untold stories from behind the scenes. Aditya Roy Kapur shared an interesting incident from his debut film, In the scene, Salman Khan had to lie on the bed with his eyes closed as Aditya Roy Kapur screamed at him. He revealed that he was extremely nervous and was finding it very difficult to yell at Salman Khan. Read on to find out many more such interesting stories.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 7
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    While shooting for the film Student Of The Year, Alia fainted several times due to cold and fatigue.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan mentioned in an interview during her Kedarnath promotions that her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput helped her improve her Hindi on the sets of the film.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    In one of her interviews, Om Shanti Om's director Farah Khan revealed an interesting incident from the shooting of the romantic track Main Agar Kahoon. She said, “There is one scene after Main Agar Kahoon song where they are walking on the empty set. I got a very special scene between the two, probably the only romantic scene between them. In that scene, he (SRK) really helped Deepika out a lot. He was telling her that how you should pretend you are in love and all and she just broke down and told him that I was just 12 years old when Dilwale [DDLJ} released and I was like, 'did you have to tell him that right now when you were doing a romantic scene?”

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    It was all about work and friendships for Tara Sutaria on the sets of Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday co-starrer Student Of The Year 2. The leading ladies of the film developed a great bond and used to dine together while chilling. The director of the film, Punit Malhotra caught them off-guard in their hotel room. He posted the picture on her social media, in which Tara and Ananya were seen getting chatty over dinner.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 7
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Sharing a video on Instagram, Ananya Panday shared how she tried to prank co-star Tiger Shroff on the sets of Student Of The Year 2, but had an epic fail. In the video, Ananya is seen getting into a fight with Punit Malhotra, director of the SOTY2, just to get a reaction out of Tiger. However, the Baaghi 3 actor remained his calm self and tried to quietly console Ananya.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Alaya F

    Alaya F

    Recalling her first day at shot Alaya revealed in an interview with a leading daily that her first scene to be shot was heavy and a very important one. She also added, "It is a six-minute scene with not a single cut. But we managed to do it so seamlessly and after that, it was smooth-sailing for me. They threw me into the deep end and hoped that I could swim.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

