Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star's INTERESTING incidents from their debut films

4 / 7

Deepika Padukone

In one of her interviews, Om Shanti Om's director Farah Khan revealed an interesting incident from the shooting of the romantic track Main Agar Kahoon. She said, “There is one scene after Main Agar Kahoon song where they are walking on the empty set. I got a very special scene between the two, probably the only romantic scene between them. In that scene, he (SRK) really helped Deepika out a lot. He was telling her that how you should pretend you are in love and all and she just broke down and told him that I was just 12 years old when Dilwale [DDLJ} released and I was like, 'did you have to tell him that right now when you were doing a romantic scene?”

Photo Credit : Youtube