Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: Check out these pics of the Bollywood divas which share a lot about their bond

1 / 15

Check out these pictures of the leading ladies of Bollywood

When we think of the top Hindi actresses of the country there these divas definitely top the list, Yes! We are talking about actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Both the actresses over the years have proved that just like a male actor a female actor too can lead a movie and provide quality cinema to audiences. The two divas who were seen together in the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan season 6 last year. The reason why their episode was much anticipated was due to the fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were in a serious relationship with each other during their initial years in the industry. They reportedly started dating in the year 2007 and their relationship lasted for almost a year and a half. Alia who had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor ever even before becoming an actress had rumours of dating Ranbir around the time of the infamous celeb talk show.The actresses spilled beans about each other's relationship, spoke about their upcoming movies. The host of the show filmmaker and producer Karan Johar started hinting about Ranbir Kapoor who is Alia's boyfriend and Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor). He said, "I promised Deepika that I would talk about the elephant in the room." Much to KJo's surprise, Alia responded by adding, "We must talk about the elephant in the room," which was followed by Deepika saying, "Don't try to make it awkward because it's not." The episode also saw pretty fun segments where both the actresses were teasing each other about their partners and Alia even gave away a cute burp at a point on the show which flipped both Deepika and Karan. In March 2019, at the infamous Filmfare awards Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer were seated on the front row together. While lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the best actor awards for their roles in the films "Sanju" and "Raazi" respectively at the 64th Filmfare Awards. During the awards show what was more interesting to watch was the fun banter among the two couples where their partners Alia and Deepika were seen laughing nonstop during the entire function. Post that the actresses were spotted together at success parties, movie screenings, house parties, and of course award functions yet again. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have in fact given delivered unforgettable performances in Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani post their breakup and their on-screen pairing is something people all across the nation still love. Alia, however, will be sharing the screen with Ranbir for the first time in Brahmastra this year. Today we have some amazing pictures of these gorgeous divas together in a frame that portrays their amazing bond together.

Photo Credit : Youtube