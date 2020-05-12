Advertisement
Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: Check out these pics of the Bollywood divas which share a lot about their bond

Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: Check out these pics of the Bollywood divas which share a lot about their bond

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's pictures at award shows, parties and several outings together portray their amazing bond as friends. Have a look at these amazing photos of the beautiful divas of Bollywood.
May 12, 2020
  1 / 15
    Check out these pictures of the leading ladies of Bollywood

    Check out these pictures of the leading ladies of Bollywood

    When we think of the top Hindi actresses of the country there these divas definitely top the list, Yes! We are talking about actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Both the actresses over the years have proved that just like a male actor a female actor too can lead a movie and provide quality cinema to audiences. The two divas who were seen together in the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan season 6 last year. The reason why their episode was much anticipated was due to the fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were in a serious relationship with each other during their initial years in the industry. They reportedly started dating in the year 2007 and their relationship lasted for almost a year and a half. Alia who had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor ever even before becoming an actress had rumours of dating Ranbir around the time of the infamous celeb talk show.The actresses spilled beans about each other's relationship, spoke about their upcoming movies. The host of the show filmmaker and producer Karan Johar started hinting about Ranbir Kapoor who is Alia's boyfriend and Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor). He said, "I promised Deepika that I would talk about the elephant in the room." Much to KJo's surprise, Alia responded by adding, "We must talk about the elephant in the room," which was followed by Deepika saying, "Don't try to make it awkward because it's not." The episode also saw pretty fun segments where both the actresses were teasing each other about their partners and Alia even gave away a cute burp at a point on the show which flipped both Deepika and Karan. In March 2019, at the infamous Filmfare awards Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer were seated on the front row together. While lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the best actor awards for their roles in the films "Sanju" and "Raazi" respectively at the 64th Filmfare Awards. During the awards show what was more interesting to watch was the fun banter among the two couples where their partners Alia and Deepika were seen laughing nonstop during the entire function. Post that the actresses were spotted together at success parties, movie screenings, house parties, and of course award functions yet again. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have in fact given delivered unforgettable performances in Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani post their breakup and their on-screen pairing is something people all across the nation still love. Alia, however, will be sharing the screen with Ranbir for the first time in Brahmastra this year. Today we have some amazing pictures of these gorgeous divas together in a frame that portrays their amazing bond together.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  2 / 15
    Sipping that gorgeous cup of coffee

    Sipping that gorgeous cup of coffee

    The stunning divas get clicked on the sets of Koffee with Karan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  3 / 15
    Sisters in arms

    Sisters in arms

    The actresses snapped post Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in their casual attires.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  4 / 15
    Deep conversations at Award show

    Deep conversations at Award show

    The trio enjoys a conversation at the Filmfare awards.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  5 / 15
    Look at their smiles

    Look at their smiles

    The actresses look stunning as ever as they get snapped together yet again.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  6 / 15
    Jolly snaps from parties

    Jolly snaps from parties

    Alia and Deepika at their common friend's party manage to get a picture together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 15
    Deepika and Alia engrossed in a conversation yet again

    Deepika and Alia engrossed in a conversation yet again

    The two actresses seem deeply invested in their conversations in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  8 / 15
    Endless giggles

    Endless giggles

    We can't help but fall in love with these beautiful smiles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  9 / 15
    Look at their radiance

    Look at their radiance

    Alia and Deepika will be a great pair together on screen. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 15
    Slaying their casual outings in these dresses

    Slaying their casual outings in these dresses

    Aren't these two divas looking stunning as ever!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  11 / 15
    Hanging out with the best

    Hanging out with the best

    We would love to see this group in a movie by Dharma Productions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 15
    Stealing kisses from the best

    Stealing kisses from the best

    The 83 actress steals some kisses from Alia as the two beautiful divas arrive at an awards function.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  13 / 15
    Another snap with the best

    Another snap with the best

    Posing with their co star the megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 15
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    The two actors twinning in white outfits as they get clicked in an amazing frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    Stealing kisses from Deepika now

    Stealing kisses from Deepika now

    This cute snap of Alia and Deepika's is winning our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

