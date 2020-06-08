Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS

1 / 12

Bollywood actors and their statement sleeves

Alia Bhatt's picture surely makes us miss the promotional looks of our stars. Due to the ongoing epidemic in the world, the government's strict actions for our safety led to several projects being postponed, and even movies that were supposed to release have pushed their release dates keeping in mind the safety of the nation. As we keep missing our favourite stars every now and then due to the lockdown. One of the things we miss the most are the stunning attires they donned during their promotions, in terms of trends we surely look up to our favourite stars and the way they carry their certain looks when they step out of their homes. Several actors like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan are famous for their workout looks as they would daily step out for the same. 2019 saw the rise of several trends by Bollywood stars, from animal prints, neon colours to pantsuits these were some of the trends brought back. Both our male and female actors were seen donning these trends with a lot of confidence and style. Another trend which made major headlines in the year 2019 and in fact even in 2020 was the return of statement sleeves that a lot of Bollywood actors were seen wearing to the red carpet, promotional looks, airport looks and even in their off duty looks. From actress Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, everyone seems to fall in love with the style of dramatic sleeves and today we have some of the most stunning outfits donned by our Bollywood stars showing their love for the same. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram