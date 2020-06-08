Advertisement
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani are obsessed with the trend of statement sleeves. Our stars have donned this trend from red carpet events, promotional looks to off duty looks as well. Check these photos to know more.
June 8, 2020
  • 1 / 12
    Bollywood actors and their statement sleeves

    Bollywood actors and their statement sleeves

    Alia Bhatt's picture surely makes us miss the promotional looks of our stars. Due to the ongoing epidemic in the world, the government's strict actions for our safety led to several projects being postponed, and even movies that were supposed to release have pushed their release dates keeping in mind the safety of the nation. As we keep missing our favourite stars every now and then due to the lockdown. One of the things we miss the most are the stunning attires they donned during their promotions, in terms of trends we surely look up to our favourite stars and the way they carry their certain looks when they step out of their homes. Several actors like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan are famous for their workout looks as they would daily step out for the same. 2019 saw the rise of several trends by Bollywood stars, from animal prints, neon colours to pantsuits these were some of the trends brought back. Both our male and female actors were seen donning these trends with a lot of confidence and style. Another trend which made major headlines in the year 2019 and in fact even in 2020 was the return of statement sleeves that a lot of Bollywood actors were seen wearing to the red carpet, promotional looks, airport looks and even in their off duty looks. From actress Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, everyone seems to fall in love with the style of dramatic sleeves and today we have some of the most stunning outfits donned by our Bollywood stars showing their love for the same. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani uncommon squared sleeves with a deep neckline was one of the boldest dresses donned by her so far.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan added a dramatic sleeves twist to her little black dress was a winner.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 12
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh's power look in tangerine with these impeccable sleeves raised the bar of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday gives a modern twist to a white shirt look with her tied up sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone left no stones unturned for her dramatic sleeves look in an off-shoulder blouse and pant in green

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' romantic floral dress has these amazing stylish ruffle sleeves which made her look even more stunning.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 12
    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja's stylish white puffed sleeved shirt with a pair of denim is one of the most inspiring looks for summer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic winged sleeves and shimmer dress is one of the best cocktail dresses inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's metallic dress with floral prints and her oversized dramatic statement sleeves makes this dress one of her most stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma's little white dress with these puffed sleeves is perfect for a summer party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria's wrapped white shirt with statement sleeved was styled perfectly by the star with a pair of chunky earrings and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

