Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani are obsessed with the trend of statement sleeves. Our stars have donned this trend from red carpet events, promotional looks to off duty looks as well. Check these photos to know more.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: June 8, 2020 03:35 pm
Bollywood actors and their statement sleeves
Alia Bhatt's picture surely makes us miss the promotional looks of our stars. Due to the ongoing epidemic in the world, the government's strict actions for our safety led to several projects being postponed, and even movies that were supposed to release have pushed their release dates keeping in mind the safety of the nation. As we keep missing our favourite stars every now and then due to the lockdown. One of the things we miss the most are the stunning attires they donned during their promotions, in terms of trends we surely look up to our favourite stars and the way they carry their certain looks when they step out of their homes. Several actors like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan are famous for their workout looks as they would daily step out for the same. 2019 saw the rise of several trends by Bollywood stars, from animal prints, neon colours to pantsuits these were some of the trends brought back. Both our male and female actors were seen donning these trends with a lot of confidence and style. Another trend which made major headlines in the year 2019 and in fact even in 2020 was the return of statement sleeves that a lot of Bollywood actors were seen wearing to the red carpet, promotional looks, airport looks and even in their off duty looks. From actress Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, everyone seems to fall in love with the style of dramatic sleeves and today we have some of the most stunning outfits donned by our Bollywood stars showing their love for the same. Check them out.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani uncommon squared sleeves with a deep neckline was one of the boldest dresses donned by her so far.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan added a dramatic sleeves twist to her little black dress was a winner.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh's power look in tangerine with these impeccable sleeves raised the bar of style.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday gives a modern twist to a white shirt look with her tied up sleeves.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone left no stones unturned for her dramatic sleeves look in an off-shoulder blouse and pant in green
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' romantic floral dress has these amazing stylish ruffle sleeves which made her look even more stunning.
Sonam K Ahuja
Sonam K Ahuja's stylish white puffed sleeved shirt with a pair of denim is one of the most inspiring looks for summer.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic winged sleeves and shimmer dress is one of the best cocktail dresses inspiration.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's metallic dress with floral prints and her oversized dramatic statement sleeves makes this dress one of her most stylish looks.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's little white dress with these puffed sleeves is perfect for a summer party.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria's wrapped white shirt with statement sleeved was styled perfectly by the star with a pair of chunky earrings and denim pants.
